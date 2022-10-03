Nurses 'considering leaving' jobs over parking charges

Cash-strapped hospital staff are considering leaving their jobs after being told they have to fork out £12 a day for parking.

Nurses at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are angry over the daily charges during a cost of living crisis and believe there has been a tightening of the rules.

But the hospital has denied there is a security crack down with infrequent checking of all car parks being part of the security team’s contractual remit.

A stock image of a critical care nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Archant

It comes after the father of one nurse, who has asked not to be named, claimed there was a handful of desperate medics stuck at the security barrier at the hospital car park last Tuesday as security stopped staff trying to leave without paying.

His daughter is now considering leaving her job as a result of having to cough up £60 a week.

He added: "Office staff get parking at a reduced rate - I don't know why they're not all being treated the same way.

"Their job is relentless with long shifts. I feel sorry for them. They can't keep that kind of pressure up and have to pay £60 a week just to go to work."

Beth Jones, Labour city councillor for the University ward, works at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in Hellesdon where parking is free for staff and patients.

Beth Jones, Labour city councillor - Credit: Labour Party

She said when she was temporarily without a car using public transport after a long 12-hour shift was "exhausting".

Ms Jones added: "Trying to make money out of people coming to a job is fundamentally wrong.

"Hospital staff are not on significantly high salaries and are already making choices between heating and eating."

A spokesman for the hospital said: “We are currently reviewing our travel plan to ensure that in addition to the free parking already provided to staff at night and weekends, we maximise use of the finite number of spaces we have on site and that those spaces are allocated fairly.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH - Credit: Nick Butcher

“We continue to run a free park and ride service for staff from Costessey and we are exploring plans for an additional park and ride service from Thickthorn with the county council and bus providers."