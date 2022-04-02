Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

Subscriber Exclusive

Fears parking charges return will see NHS staff quit

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:00 AM April 2, 2022
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictured inset is UNISON Norfolk and Norwich branch secretary Andy Campling

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictured inset is UNISON Norfolk and Norwich branch secretary Andy Campling - Credit: Archant/UNISON

The reintroduction of parking charges at hospitals for NHS staff and patients has been described as "a real slap in the face". 

Parking fees were waived in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic but ended on Friday.

UNISON Norfolk and Norwich branch secretary Andy Campling has hit out at the decision and has called for an "inflation-busting pay rise" for staff.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Owner of Norwich Smokehouse Andy Davis. 

Food and Drink

'A tough decision' - Norwich takeaway closing after six months

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
There have been complaints over partying students from the UEA performing the haka, pictured inset, late at night 

Fury over students' late-night haka

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
New homes are being proposed for land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road in Taverham.

Subscriber Exclusive

Developers submit new homes plan for land off NDR roundabout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks in other parts of Norwich, like Low Road and Riverside Close, have halted while works along Sweet Briar Road

Sweet Briar Road closure to continue 'for at least another month'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon