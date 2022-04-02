Fears parking charges return will see NHS staff quit

Subscriber Exclusive

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictured inset is UNISON Norfolk and Norwich branch secretary Andy Campling - Credit: Archant/UNISON

The reintroduction of parking charges at hospitals for NHS staff and patients has been described as "a real slap in the face".

Parking fees were waived in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic but ended on Friday.

UNISON Norfolk and Norwich branch secretary Andy Campling has hit out at the decision and has called for an "inflation-busting pay rise" for staff.

