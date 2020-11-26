Hospital launches coronavirus vaccine trial

Published: 12:00 PM November 26, 2020

A new coronavirus clinical trial is to be launched at Norfolk's largest hospital to help find an effective vaccine.

Hundreds of participants have joined the trial at The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) research study, including staff, chief executive Sam Higginson, scientists and members of the public.

The NNUH-run study is taking place at the clinical research facility at the Quadram Institute and has been supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

As part of the work, the whole of the hospital's research department - up to 50 staff - diverted to work on the study.

Mr Higginson, who is one of 500 from the site to take part, said: “I’m thrilled that we are playing our part in this vitally important research, which will hopefully lead to a successful Covid-19 vaccine in the future. I had no hesitation in putting my name forward to take part in this Phase 3 trial, which is testing the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"The team have received a lot of interest from potential participants and it is great to hear that so many staff and colleagues from Norwich Research Park want to take part in this study. Congratulations to the research team for their hard work on this.”

Professor Jeremy Turner and Dr Christopher Jeanes are co-principal investigators of the trial and said they are proud to be playing their part in important national research.

Dr Helen Macdonald, chief operating officer for the NIHR's Clinical Research Network in the Eastern region, said: "It is only through research that we can offer a chance to end this pandemic, and it's vital that we find a vaccine that is effective for everyone, regardless of background..”

David Parfrey, chief executive of Norwich Research Park, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic is undoubtedly the biggest crisis the UK has had to deal with in a lifetime and it’s fantastic that colleagues at the Quadram Institute have joined forces with those at the hospital to actively work together on this, and that so many colleagues from across our park have volunteered to participate in the trial.”

To find out more about taking part in Covid-19 vaccine research visit bepartofresearch.uk, or to register your interest in joining future trials visit www.nhs.uk/researchcontact.