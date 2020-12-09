Video

Published: 3:16 PM December 9, 2020 Updated: 3:32 PM December 9, 2020

Kenneth Ireland was the first patient at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive his coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

An 86-year-old man from Wymondham was the first at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

More than 1,000 people aged over 80 have been booked to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Norfolk and Waveney.

Today is a momentous day as our team of vaccinators has started to administer the Covid-19 vaccination to the most vulnerable people in our communities as part of the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever undertaken. pic.twitter.com/qfVxlOghdc — Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals (@NNUH) December 9, 2020

Kenneth Ireland received a round of applause as he become the first person to roll up his sleeve for the Pfizer jab at the NNUH on Wednesday.

Mr Ireland, who will receive his second vaccine jab on January 5, said: "That couldn’t have gone any smoother. The set-up is brilliant as are all the people included in it.”

Staff congratulated Mr Ireland with a round of applause, to which he replied "you deserve a lot of them".

Mr Ireland wished all the staff "Merry Christmas" as he left and was offered a chocolate on his way out.

You may also want to watch:

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital tweeted: "Today is a momentous day as our team of vaccinators has started to administer the Covid-19 vaccination to the most vulnerable people in our communities as part of the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever undertaken.

"GP practices across the Norfolk and Waveney area have been calling people who are over 80 offering them appointments from this morning, with almost 1,000 people aged 80 and over now booked in for their jab.​​​​​​"

The hospital is a coronavirus hub alongside the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, which began its vaccination today.







