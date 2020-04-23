Search

Two new deaths confirmed at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:43 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 23 April 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Two more patients being treated for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have died.

The latest announcement made on Thursday was among eight new deaths confirmed in the county’s hospitals.

At the NNUH, one patient died on April 21, and the second on April 22, bringing the total number of patients who have died having tested positive for Covid-19 to 74.

A hospital spokesman said: “We can confirm that sadly two patients who were being cared for at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. The patients who died were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s.”

As of Thursday, 207 people have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of whom 74 are at the NNUH, 70 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and 63 at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

To date more than 300 people have been discharged from all of the county’s hospitals after fully recovering from the virus.

Read more: “People have to step up to the mark” - how coronavirus survivor was among first on national clinical trials

Across the country, NHS England has announced a further 514 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 16,786.

Patients were aged between 31 and 100 years old.

Of those, 16 people aged between 37 and 92 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

The Department of Health announced a further 4,583 new confirmed cases, with the total number now standing at 138,078.

In the UK, 18,738 people have died after testing positive for the virus, an increase of 638 in 24 hours.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

