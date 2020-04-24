Search

Advanced search

Woman in her 30s among latest coronavirus deaths at N&N

PUBLISHED: 15:23 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 24 April 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A woman in her 30s and three men have died in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed the deaths of four patients, with two deaths occurring on April 22 and two on April 23.

In a statement the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly four patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They were a woman in her 30s, a man in his 60s and two men in their 80s, who all had underlying conditions. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

It brings the total number of people to have died after testing positive for Covid-19 to 78.

It comes as a further 12 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed across Norfolk’s hospitals.

Read more: Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Of the remaining eight five were at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

It brings the total number of people to have died in Norfolk to 219, of which 78 have been at the NNUH, 73 at the QEH and 68 at the JPUH.

Nationally, a further 587 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 17,373.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

Read more: Sign of support - road marking praises key workers outside hospital

Of the newly announced deaths, patients were aged between 40 and 102 years old, of which 34, aged between 50 and 102 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

The Department of Health will announce the latest figures for positive cases and deaths in the UK in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Woman in her 30s among latest coronavirus deaths at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boxing champion urges people to be vigilant after grandmother suffers sneak burglary

Boxer Sam Sexton in training for his British heavyweight title defence fight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after car rolled into ditch close to Thickthorn roundabout

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Highways England

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Retired army officer killed his wife in care home after ‘long and happy marriage’

Bumbles Cottage (in blue), Mill Street, Buxton, where Doreen Virgo lived with husband Mick. Picture Peter Walsh.
Drive 24