Woman in her 30s among latest coronavirus deaths at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A woman in her 30s and three men have died in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed the deaths of four patients, with two deaths occurring on April 22 and two on April 23.

In a statement the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly four patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They were a woman in her 30s, a man in his 60s and two men in their 80s, who all had underlying conditions. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

It brings the total number of people to have died after testing positive for Covid-19 to 78.

It comes as a further 12 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed across Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of the remaining eight five were at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

It brings the total number of people to have died in Norfolk to 219, of which 78 have been at the NNUH, 73 at the QEH and 68 at the JPUH.

Nationally, a further 587 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 17,373.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

Of the newly announced deaths, patients were aged between 40 and 102 years old, of which 34, aged between 50 and 102 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

The Department of Health will announce the latest figures for positive cases and deaths in the UK in due course.