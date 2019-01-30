Boss of Norfolk’s busiest hospital to step down

Mark Davies, chief executive of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH Archant

The boss of the county’s busiest hospital has announced he will be stepping down.

Chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) Mark Davies said he would be leaving the trust in the autumn.

He said: “Our trust chairman, John Fry, will shortly be completing his second term as chairman and the governors have already started the process of recruiting a new chair.

“Given the fact that the trust chief executive is answerable to the chair of the trust board I have always felt the they should be free to appoint his or her own chief executive. I have therefore, decided to leave the trust in the autumn.”

Mr Davies said he was announcing his intention now to give enough time to recruit a new chairman and chief executive.

He said: “It is almost 40 years since I joined the NHS as a graduate trainee. I have been the chief executive of no fewer than eight NHS trusts and I have worked with the most caring and compassionate people imaginable.”

But Mr Davies signalled he would be staying in the health service, although his next move was not revealed.

He said: “I remain as certain today as I was 40 years ago that the NHS is a great national institution. In many respects it is the jewel in our national crown. I will to continue to make a contribution in the months and years to come as we begin the all-important process of delivering the new NHS Long Term Plan.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my profound thanks to, and admiration for, all of our tremendous staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They are truly remarkable people.”

Mr Davies was appointed as interim chief executive at the trust in August 2015, which was made permanent in the November of that year.