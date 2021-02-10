Published: 4:44 PM February 10, 2021

Patients have praised the "selfless heroes" at Norfolk's largest hospital as it has now discharged more than 1,300 Covid patients.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital shared the news, after a further 200 patients have been discharged in the last two weeks since January 28.

In a tweet, the hospital said it would not be possible without "incredibly dedicated and hardworking staff".

Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has reported 566 patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19, with 10 new deaths confirmed on Wednesday.

🙏 We are incredibly happy to tell you that since the pandemic began, we have seen over 1,300 people recover from Covid-19 and return home to continue their recoveries.



This wouldn't be possible without our incredibly dedicated and hard-working staff. pic.twitter.com/0kxyjnAoM8 — Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals 🏳️‍🌈 (@NNUH) February 9, 2021

Following the news, readers shared their thanks to the trust's "selfless heroes" caring for Covid and non-Covid patients.

Julieann Chalin said: "I have three friends that have worked tirelessly through the pandemic, they have made selfless sacrifices of not seeing family and one not seeing her children for three months so they can work, support and help! True selfless heroes."

Norwich resident Vanessa Tarling recently stayed in hospital for two days after falling on ice while out for a run and fractured a bone in her spine.

She was assisted by a member of the public called Janet, who found her on Lady Mary Road, covering her with her coat and calling for an ambulance before fetching a pillow and blanket while they waited for the am

The Plantsman Close resident said: "I cannot fault the service and treatment I received from when the ambulance first arrived to my discharge after a two night stay. The ambulance team, all who looked after me in A & E and on Gateley Ward were unfailingly kind and compassionate even though they must be under so much pressure at the moment.

"I hope I don't forget anyone who I interacted with; Doctors, Nurses, HCAs, radiographers, catering, housekeeping, porters, physios, occupational therapists and pharmacists. All were excellent and a credit to their professions.

"We are so lucky to have an institution such as NNUH in our city which provides such a high standard of care."

Liz Kidd, praised staff for treating her 80-year-old father Ivor Padley, who lives near Holt, when he suffered a stroke in January.

She said: "From beginning to end, the paramedics, A&E staff, and Stroke staff on the Heydon ward, all the consultants, registrars, nurses, support staff - were all just amazing. Treatment was fast and comprehensive. Contact with us, my mum and myself, who obviously weren’t allowed in and were worried - was exceptional and without fault at every step.



"We were amazed and still are heartily grateful."