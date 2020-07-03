No SOS bus in Norwich’s clubland as pubs and bars reopen

The SOS bus in Norwich’s clubland will not run its service as pub and restaurants reopen.

Due to a lack of volunteers unable to work, the SOS bus will not run on Saturday July, 4. Picture: Neil Perry Due to a lack of volunteers unable to work, the SOS bus will not run on Saturday July, 4. Picture: Neil Perry

On Saturday, many businesses and organisations will be open for the first time in months but the SOS bus service will not be among them due to a lack of volunteers able to work.

The service is volunteer-led and over 50pc of the volunteers are unable to work due to personal circumstances such as the need to self-isolate, caring responsibilities or are essential workers, a spokesman said.

However, the situation will be reviewed and, as soon as circumstances allow, the service will return.

The statement said: “Although lockdown restrictions are easing and some pubs and restaurants will be re-opening in Norwich this weekend, unfortunately we are not able to run the SOS Bus service this Saturday July, 4.

“The SOS Bus service is volunteer-led and is dependent on the availability of volunteers to run. Over 50pc of our volunteers are currently unable to assist on the bus at this time due to personal circumstances, including the need to self-isolate, caring responsibilities or are essential workers.

“The safety of our volunteers and the clients who use the bus are our priority and, whilst we do not have our full cohort of volunteers who can undertake the range of roles that the SOS Bus service demands, we cannot operate safely.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and, as soon as circumstances allow, we will resume the SOS Bus service in Norwich. In the meantime we urge anyone visiting Norwich on Fridays and Saturday nights to do so safely, maintain social distancing and be considerate of the emergency and health services who are still under pressure due to Covid-19.”