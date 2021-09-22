News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

Whoppers can wait with no plans to wind down vaccine hub just yet

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:30 PM September 22, 2021   
The food hall at Castle Quarter won't be reopening yet - the vaccine clinic still has work left to do 

The food hall at Castle Quarter won't be reopening yet - the vaccine clinic still has work left to do - Credit: Archant/Burger King

Burger fans hankering for a Whopper in Norwich will have to keep waiting as the city's main vaccine hub still has work to do.

The food court at the Castle Quarter, home to the city centre's only Burger King as well as noodle bar Chopstix, has been closed since January.

At the start of the year the floor was transformed into a vaccination hub for the Covid jab rollout.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have visited to receive their vaccinations as the programme has worked its way through the county's population.

But with the rollout now in an advanced stage, the number of people using the centre has started to tail off.

A sign pointing out the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

A sign pointing out the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

The hub was set up as a number of temporary bases for vaccines to be given out, with the plan for it to return to its previous function once it was no longer necessary.

However, the Norfolk and Waveney clinical commissioning group, which is orchestrating the rollout locally, has confirmed that the facility is still very much needed and will continue to serve this purpose for the forseeable future.

Most Read

  1. 1 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
  2. 2 'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating
  3. 3 Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich
  1. 4 See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
  2. 5 WATCH: Moment schoolgirl drenched by driver - but is it a crime?
  3. 6 New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich
  4. 7 Public consultation launched over proposed 1,600 home development
  5. 8 Tributes to Norwich mum who died from breast cancer aged 47
  6. 9 City sees jobs bonanza – so why are job centres overflowing?
  7. 10 Terror for tenants as yobs smash their way into flats

A spokeswoman said: "There are no plans to wind down Castle Quarter and the numbers currently attending simply reflect the ebb and flow of the national programme."

Rob Bradley inside the Castle Mall, Norwich. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Rob Bradley inside the Castle Mall, Norwich. Photo: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

And likewise the shopping centre is prepared to continue working alongside the CCG to make sure the vaccine rollout can continue smoothly at the site.

Rob Bradley, centre manager at the Castle Quarter, said: "We are continuing to work closely with the NHS and will support them as much as possible. 

"At the time the vaccination centre was being discussed, there were only two tenants in place in the food court. Both tenants were happy to work with us and vacate their units to allow the NHS to take over the whole food court, in order to support the local community.”

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed which units in the centre will be dedicated to a new temporary jobcentre, a measure from the Department for Work and Pensions designed to address increasing demand for its services.

The centre will take up six units across the lower and upper ground floors, previously occupied by Retro Replay, Emmaus charity shop, Ryman's stationery store and Xist VR.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Kingfisher Meadow development in Horsford

Broadland District Council | Special Report

Calls to stop major development in expanding village

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra Road in Norwich's Golden Triangle was closed for a street party to celebrate Norfolk's Car Free Day

Norfolk County Council

Streets in Norwich close for car-free day

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in...

Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Great Reads Discount Bookstore is closing down in Castle Street

Bookshop to close with clothing store set to move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon