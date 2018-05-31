Search

No new coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:31 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 25 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The total number of people who have died at the NNUH after testing positive for Covid-19 stands at 116.

Meanwhile the virus death toll from the virus across the county has increased by two, with one patient dying from coronavirus at both the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn and the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston.

To date, 135 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the QEH, while that figure stands at 109 at the JPUH.

Across Norfolk as a whole, 360 people have died in hospital having been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 318 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day, while 66 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 59 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,750.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths on a single day, with a current total of 891.

