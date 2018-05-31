No new coronavirus deaths announced at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH Archant © 2018

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at the Norfolk Norwich University Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The total number of the people to have died at the NNUH, after testing positive from Covid-19 stands at 90.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities from the virus across in the county has increased by two, after the James Paget University in Hospital in Gorleston reported two patients in its care had died.

The fatalities, which both occurred on April 27, bring the total number of coronavirus deaths at the hospital to 78.

In a statement, the JPUH said: “Sadly, we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 to have died in the county’s three main hospitals now stands at 262.

You may also want to watch:

No new deaths have been reported at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, meaning its total number of Covid-19 fatalities remains at 94.

In east Suffolk and north Essex total of total of 240 people have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus up six on the previous day while in west Suffolk the total stands at 34, a day on day increase of two.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 445 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,740 as of April 29.

The 445 new deaths announced today include a 14-year-old patient with no known underlying health condition.

To date there have now been a total of 10 confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England of people aged 0-19 years old who tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the 19,740 confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to date, 10,297 (52pc) have been people aged 80 and over while 7,703 (39pc) were 60-79.

A further 1,585 (8pc) have been aged 40-59, with 145 (1pc) aged 20-39.

The 10 deaths aged 0-19 represents 0.05pc of the overall total.