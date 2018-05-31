Search

Advanced search

No new coronavirus deaths announced at N&N

PUBLISHED: 16:03 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 29 April 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at the Norfolk Norwich University Hospital.

The total number of the people to have died at the NNUH, after testing positive from Covid-19 stands at 90.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities from the virus across in the county has increased by two, after the James Paget University in Hospital in Gorleston reported two patients in its care had died.

The fatalities, which both occurred on April 27, bring the total number of coronavirus deaths at the hospital to 78.

In a statement, the JPUH said: “Sadly, we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 to have died in the county’s three main hospitals now stands at 262.

You may also want to watch:

No new deaths have been reported at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, meaning its total number of Covid-19 fatalities remains at 94.

In east Suffolk and north Essex total of total of 240 people have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus up six on the previous day while in west Suffolk the total stands at 34, a day on day increase of two.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 445 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,740 as of April 29.

The 445 new deaths announced today include a 14-year-old patient with no known underlying health condition.

To date there have now been a total of 10 confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England of people aged 0-19 years old who tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the 19,740 confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to date, 10,297 (52pc) have been people aged 80 and over while 7,703 (39pc) were 60-79.

A further 1,585 (8pc) have been aged 40-59, with 145 (1pc) aged 20-39.

The 10 deaths aged 0-19 represents 0.05pc of the overall total.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

See inside one of the most beautiful city apartments for rent you can find

The gorgeous apartment in a historic building in King Street. Pic: DPS lettings

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

See inside one of the most beautiful city apartments for rent you can find

The gorgeous apartment in a historic building in King Street. Pic: DPS lettings

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘You just feel hopeless’ - Couple stranded aboard cruise ship’s desperate plea to come home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Giant Yorkshire pudding roast delivery launches in Norwich

A new Norwich delivery service has launched called Giant Yorkie Roast Co., which delivers Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner every Sunday Picture: Ginger Lily Catering

No new coronavirus deaths announced at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

What will GCSE, A-level and vocational exam changes mean for students?

Instead of answering a test paper in a crowded exam hall, A-level, AS level and GCSE students will be awarded a calculated grade. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24