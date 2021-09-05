Meet Hal — the child robot shaking things up at the N&N
- Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Meet Hal — the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's newest child robot.
One of the world's most advanced child patient simulators, he was welcomed to the hospital earlier this week from a company called Guamard — which specialises in simulation for healthcare education.
He's not your regular robot. Instead, he has colour changing skin, interactive eyes and active facial expressions to mimic a bunch of different conditions and "lifelike emotions".
Oh — and he can talk, and move.
In fact, Hal's so adaptable he even allows hospital staff to practice defibrillation, ECGs and blood oxygen level readings on him.
You may also want to watch:
According to a hospital spokesman, he also supports emergency interventions — such as opening airways between a patient's lungs, needled compression and chest tubes.
Quite the handyman, then!
Most Read
- 1 New image of Anglia Square future revealed
- 2 Pub once at epicentre of music scene set for demolition
- 3 'It's a dream come true': New hair and beauty salon opens in city
- 4 Plans submitted for new flats and rooftop bar in city centre
- 5 'He was in a state': Mum's fear as son's pint is spiked
- 6 Businesses left baffled as traffic wardens 'abandon' street
- 7 Delivery drivers saved customer's life with air ambulance call
- 8 City route to be closed for weeks due to gas work
- 9 7 acts to see live in Norwich this autumn
- 10 All the best dressed revellers at Sundown Festival 2021
The spokesman said he had joined the hospital's technical skills department (NANIME: Norfolk and Norwich Institute for Multi-professional Education) to help junior doctors practice treating and diagnosing paediatric patients.
He added: "The NANIME, which opened three years ago, recently welcomed 10 delegates from across the East of England for a paediatric simulation course, involving six scenarios throughout the day."