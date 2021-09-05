Meet Hal — the child robot shaking things up at the N&N

Published: 2:01 PM September 5, 2021

Hal the paediatric robot, welcomed to the N&N this week - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Meet Hal — the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's newest child robot.

One of the world's most advanced child patient simulators, he was welcomed to the hospital earlier this week from a company called Guamard — which specialises in simulation for healthcare education.

He's not your regular robot. Instead, he has colour changing skin, interactive eyes and active facial expressions to mimic a bunch of different conditions and "lifelike emotions".

Oh — and he can talk, and move.

Hal the pediatric robot, being performed on during a paediatric simulation course - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

In fact, Hal's so adaptable he even allows hospital staff to practice defibrillation, ECGs and blood oxygen level readings on him.

According to a hospital spokesman, he also supports emergency interventions — such as opening airways between a patient's lungs, needled compression and chest tubes.

Quite the handyman, then!

The spokesman said he had joined the hospital's technical skills department (NANIME: Norfolk and Norwich Institute for Multi-professional Education) to help junior doctors practice treating and diagnosing paediatric patients.

He added: "The NANIME, which opened three years ago, recently welcomed 10 delegates from across the East of England for a paediatric simulation course, involving six scenarios throughout the day."