One new coronavirus death at Norfolk Norwich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:26 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 30 April 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reported the death of one more patient in its care who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The death brings the total number of coronavirus deaths at the NNUH to 91.

The death was one of eight to be reported across the county’s three main hospitals on Thursday, bringing the total number of hospital fatalities from the virus in Norfolk up to 270.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has reported a further four patients in its care, who have tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

The deaths, which occurred on April 26 and April 28, bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital up to 98, the highest of Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the QEH, said: “I can confirm today that a further four patients – three men and a woman aged between 68 and 90 – who had tested positive for Covid-19 have sadly died while being cared for at our hospital.

“Our thoughts are with their relatives and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston confirmed a further three patients in its care had died.

The deaths, which occurred on April 27 and April 29, bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital to 81.

In east Suffolk and north Essex a total of 246 people have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus - up six on the previous day - while in west Suffolk the total stands at 38, an increase of four on the previous day.

