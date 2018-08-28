Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Cancer patients waiting longer for scans due to radioactive liquid shortage

PUBLISHED: 14:39 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 21 December 2018

Alliance Medical run scans for cancer patients at a unit based at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Alliance Medical run scans for cancer patients at a unit based at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Cancer patients across Norfolk are having to wait longer for scans or travel hundreds of miles elsewhere due to a shortage of radioactive liquid.

Hundreds of patients, including those at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and James Paget in Gorleston, are experiencing delays in getting PET CT scans which is expected to continue into the New Year.

A PET CT scan gives detailed information of many types of cancer and can help to diagnose cancer, determine how big it is and whether it has spread.

Alliance Medical, which runs the scans at the NNUH and manufactures radioactive isotopes needed for them, said the delays have been caused by a manufacturing failure in November.

The issue has now been resolved but has resulted in appointments being cancelled.

Alliance Medical took over the NHS PET CT national contract in 2015 and provides around 65,000 scans per year to NHS patients from 36 sites across England.

A spokesman from Alliance Medical said patients are being offered transport by taxi or having travel expenses reimbursed to nearby units to provide quicker appointments.

He said 41 people have taken Alliance Medical up on the offer of reimbursed transport, less than 10pc of patients booked for scans.

He added: “We are working hard to resolve the issue and apologise to those affected by delays and recognise the upset that this can cause.

“PET CT scans require a radiopharmaceutical isotope, and an unexpected manufacturing failure in November caused appointments to be cancelled.  “The production failure was quickly resolved but limited PET CT capacity at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust site has caused a backlog of appointments.

“We are working with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to increase PET CT capacity on the hospital site and plan to reduce waits by early in the new year.”

The company said it is working with NNUH to offer scans six days a week - up from five currently - and will be adding an additional mobile scanning unit to the site.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Team news: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

Moritz Leitner is set to return for Norwich City at Blackburn after a full week of training Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists