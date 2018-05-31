Community hospital buys up land to boost NHS services

A community hospital will be expanding its facilities after buying up an area of unused land.

Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust (NCH&C) purchased 3.14 acres of land next to the trust’s Norwich Community Hospital on Bowthorpe Road.

The land currently houses a variety of redundant buildings including an old laundry, two electrical sub stations and a water tower.

Mark Page, assistant director of estates and facilities at the trust, said: “The purchase of the land next to Norwich Community Hospital by NCH&C is very exciting as it will enable us to put together a more comprehensive plan for the future redevelopment of the site and provide enhanced community healthcare provision for Norfolk and Waveney.”

The sale of the site was co-ordinated by Savills Norwich and Montagu Evans on behalf of NHS Property Services Limited.

It had been allocated for residential development by Norwich City Council and a pre-application consultation has been held for 73 properties.

George Craig, who led the sale for Savills, said: “The site had been redundant for some time and there was significant interest from a number of parties. It’s great that we’ve been able to find a buyer for the land within the NHS so it can continue to benefit the local community.”

Howard Williams, from Montagu Evans, added: “We are delighted to have been able to conclude a transaction within the NHS family that will enhance healthcare provision in Norwich.”

Saul Spevack, senior transaction manager from NHS Property Services Ltd, said: “With the site vacant for many years, this sale will now enable the local health community to achieve their objectives as well as putting redundant public land back into use. The capital receipt generated from this deal will be reinvested back into the NHS.”

Norwich Community Hospital is involved in geriatric medicine, palliative medicine and caring for stroke patients.

The former Bowthorpe Road Workhouse, completed in 1859, became the Bowthorpe Road Public Assistance Institution in 1930.

Although the main building was destroyed in the blitz during the Second World War, the hospital joined the NHS as the West Norwich Hospital in 1948.

It became the Norwich Community Hospital in 2005.