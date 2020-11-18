Coronavirus cases now rising in Norwich, but still below national average

Norwich has hit a new record high number of coronavirus cases, Public Health England figures have revealed. Pictured: Dereham Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The number of coronavirus cases in Norwich has hit an all-time high, new figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures show the infection rate in Norwich was 145.1 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 14.

In total, there were 204 positive Covid-19 tests reported in the city for the same period.

It means Norwich has surpassed its previous record for the infection rate. By comparison, there 92.5 cases per 100,000 people for the week previous.

South Norfolk has also hit a new record high number of coronavirus cases for the ninth day in a row, with 225 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 14.

The area is now the worst hit place in the county for cases of Covid-19, with concern growing after a surge in numbers in Wymondham.

As a result, public health bosses and South Norfolk Council are working on “immediate action” to try and control the increase in positive tests in the area.

However, the rate in South Norfolk and Norwich is still below the national average, which stands at 272.2.

Great Yarmouth was the only area in Norfolk to record a decrease in the number of positive cases for the seven days up to November 14.

The infection rate for the coastal town was 182.2 per 100,000 people, down from 189.3 for the seven days up to November 7.

Elsewhere, Breckland reported a rise in the infection rate to 130.7 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 14 as well as Broadland, which saw an increase to 145.3.

North Norfolk recorded a rise to 64.9, up from 44.8 the week before.

In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases dropped in Mid Suffolk to 60.4 from 66.4, while the rate increased in East Suffolk from 69.3 to 85.