Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus cases now rising in Norwich, but still below national average

PUBLISHED: 19:41 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:41 18 November 2020

Norwich has hit a new record high number of coronavirus cases, Public Health England figures have revealed. Pictured: Dereham Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich has hit a new record high number of coronavirus cases, Public Health England figures have revealed. Pictured: Dereham Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The number of coronavirus cases in Norwich has hit an all-time high, new figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show the infection rate in Norwich was 145.1 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 14.

In total, there were 204 positive Covid-19 tests reported in the city for the same period.

It means Norwich has surpassed its previous record for the infection rate. By comparison, there 92.5 cases per 100,000 people for the week previous.

South Norfolk has also hit a new record high number of coronavirus cases for the ninth day in a row, with 225 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 14.

The area is now the worst hit place in the county for cases of Covid-19, with concern growing after a surge in numbers in Wymondham.

As a result, public health bosses and South Norfolk Council are working on “immediate action” to try and control the increase in positive tests in the area.

However, the rate in South Norfolk and Norwich is still below the national average, which stands at 272.2.

Great Yarmouth was the only area in Norfolk to record a decrease in the number of positive cases for the seven days up to November 14.

The infection rate for the coastal town was 182.2 per 100,000 people, down from 189.3 for the seven days up to November 7.

Elsewhere, Breckland reported a rise in the infection rate to 130.7 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 14 as well as Broadland, which saw an increase to 145.3.

North Norfolk recorded a rise to 64.9, up from 44.8 the week before.

In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases dropped in Mid Suffolk to 60.4 from 66.4, while the rate increased in East Suffolk from 69.3 to 85.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Coronavirus cases now rising in Norwich, but still below national average

Norwich has hit a new record high number of coronavirus cases, Public Health England figures have revealed. Pictured: Dereham Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

The bar adapted for coronavirus restrictions when it reopened after the first lockdown, but the 10pm curfew was

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

6 Norfolk Etsy creators you should check out this Christmas

Work by artist Zoe Howard. Picture: Etsy/Zoe Howard

OPINION: Emmerdale controversy: Norwich mum shares her Down’s syndrome story

Zoe Lee and her son Mason, who has Down's syndrome. Picture: Ella Wilkinson