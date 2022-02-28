New cafe to help people left isolated by Covid pandemic

People who were left isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic have been invited to join a recently launched club.

The Silver Wellbeing Cafe has been launched at the Silver Road Community Centre in the north of Norwich.

Running from 12pm every Wednesday, the cafe aims to get people, who may have become isolated when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, out of their homes.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, who manages the centre, said the cafe would offer arts and crafts, activities including seated belly dancing, help with housing and debt and advice on making meals.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, manager of the Silver Road Community Centre. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Money for the scheme has come from the Empowering Communities Partnership at Norfolk County Council.

The community centre was saved for the public after the county council shut down the day centre it used to run there.

It is also hosting stay and play sessions from 10.15am to 11.45am on the first and third Friday of each month and the Sewell Toy Library from 2pm to 3.30pm on the first and third Saturday of the month.