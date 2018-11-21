Search

New nursing graduates celebrated at mental health trust

21 November, 2018 - 18:31
From left to right, Dominic Melton, Lisa Carter, and Reef Stingemore, who have all become registered nurses. Photo: NSFT

NSFT

The region’s mental health trust is celebrating the achievements of its newest nursing graduates who have spent the last 18 months completing their degrees while also caring for patients.

Some 10 Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) staff have become registered mental health nurses after successfully completing a work-based learning programme while studying for a degree in mental health nursing from the University of Suffolk.

The course involved spending two days a week as a student nurse learning theory or on placement, while also continuing to work for NSFT. It was open to staff with a healthcare foundation degree who may not have otherwise been able to access the conventional student pathway. Diane Hull, chief nurse, said: “Our congratulations go to everyone who worked so hard to complete this course while also continuing with their day jobs.”

