Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New emergency service for kidney stones patients launched

PUBLISHED: 12:10 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:10 19 October 2018

NNUH urology team. Photo: NNUH

NNUH urology team. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A new service has been established at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) to treat patients presenting as an emergency with cases of kidney stones.

The NNUH has used lithotripsy to treat kidney stones for more than 15 years but this is a brand new emergency service running three times a week.

The first patient to be treated was Bilal Ahmad, a patient suffering with recurrent kidney stones, who has previously had to travel out of the region to receive emergency shock wave treatment.

Will Finch, consultant urological surgeon, said: “This is really important news for our Norfolk stone patients. It’s emergency up front treatment for patients with ureteric stones, giving us more treatment options for this group of patients. It’s a brand new service, improving the quality of service we provide for stone patients. The emergency treatment attempts to break their stones and avoids them having to have a temporary stent placed and a subsequent wait for elective surgery.”

He added: “We’re also working with the other hospitals to develop a better service for Norfolk stone patients.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police investigation underway following incident outside Norwich pub

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Former Norwich supermarket could be transformed into new 24-hour gym

Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus route blocked as parked cars make road impassable

The parking on Peckover Road. Picture: Konectbus

‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

‘We need to avoid this total madness and win back our futures’ - Delia Smith speaks out against Brexit at People’s Vote march in London

Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 20, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Protest. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide