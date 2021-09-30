'Never give up': Film to showcase life of paralysed father

Video

Published: 1:45 PM September 30, 2021

He conquered the London Marathon in a robotic suit despite being paralysed from a brain tumour - and now he wants to share his story.

In a bid to give some insight into the constant challenges facing Simon Kindleysides, 37, from Blofield, a 30-minute documentary showing the ups and downs of his life will be premiered at The Forum on October 7.

'No Limits - The Robotic Man' has been made by former armed serviceman and police officer Andy Blithe, 52, who runs aturn films.

It is hoped the pilot film, along with other episodes, will be picked up on streaming channels.

Mr Kindleysides, who set a Guinness World Record in 2018 after becoming the fastest man to complete the London Marathon in a robotic walking device, said: "It does not show all the good stuff. It covers all aspects of my life.

"I want to show people not to give up. It is mind over matter. If someone says you can't do something, I'll do it anyway.

"I was very emotional when I watched the first episode back because I was re-living the moments again."

Simon Kindleysides in his robotic walking suit - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

The father-of-three, who is recovering after catching Covid in the summer, said he struggles with mental health issues, depression and panic attacks.

Mr Kindleysides was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013 leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

He was leant a ReWalk exoskeleton for the marathon in 2018, which he has to operate himself by tilting his arms which activates his hips.

After completing the 26.2-mile challenge he was given one, which is featured in The Robotic Man episode.

The documentary came about after Mr Blithe first met Mr Kindleysides at a Disability Pride event three years ago and since then he has captured 30 days worth of footage.

As well as his story, episodes will feature interviews between Mr Kindleysides and other people and families living with disabilities.

"If a disabled person asks another disabled person direct questions it has more impact," he added.

Mr Blithe said: "I like underdog stories and people who overcome adversity."

The documentary will be shown from 8-10pm and tickets cost £10 which can be bought from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-man-with-no-limits-tickets-169628265709







