New men’s group set up by Norfolk and Waveney cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 09:04 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:04 06 December 2018

Toni Exposito, Community Nurse at Big C. Photo: Big C

Big C

Norfolk and Waveney’s cancer charity, Big C, has launched a new men’s support group at its Norwich centre, in the grounds of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Toni Exposito, community nurse at Big C, said: “Where possible we aim for our services to be user-led; driven by the demand from those that want to use them. The new men’s group is one such service and is somewhere the men who attend can support each other, share news, worries, information and knowledge in a safe and friendly environment. This kind of support can be a lifeline to many, at different stages of their cancer journey.”

Big C’s Norwich centre is one of four support and information centres run by the charity across the county. For the 20 people on average that are given a cancer diagnosis each day in Norfolk and Waveney and their families, they are an oasis of calm at a time when everything can change.

The five full-time members of staff at the Norwich centre offer an exceptional level of clinical expertise. Led by centre manager, Tonia King, the team comprises a cancer information clinical nurse specialist, two support and information officers and a community nurse. The staff in these roles combined bring a wealth of nursing experience from many years of care and clinical practice, within a hospital setting or in the community.

This means they can offer very best levels of care and emotional support to help those affected by cancer, along with providing the latest information from official cancer sources and answer questions specific to each cancer type. They can also assist with information regarding financial or welfare support and food and nutrition.

The team is very well supported by an indispensable team of volunteers, many long-serving, who all work together towards Big C’s aim to offer outstanding cancer care for those in Norfolk and Waveney affected by cancer.

The Big C centre in Norwich has recently been given a fresh, new look to ensure the very best environment for cancer care. It is the centre’s first redecoration since it opened in 2006 and retains its warmth while providing a refreshed colourful and calm environment and a clearer information area with new private seating.

The four dedicated centres in Norwich, King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston hub, which are visited more than 26,000 times each year, offer a homely, comforting environment along with high level practical and emotional support when it’s needed most.

The men’s group at Big C’s Norwich centre meets the first Tuesday of each month from 12.30pm to 2pm. To find out more please contact our Norwich Centre on 01603 286 112 or email toni.exposito@big-c.co.uk.

Separate Big C men’s cancer support groups are also established at the charity’s Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn support centres.

For more information on how to access Big C’s services, please visit www.big-c.co.uk

