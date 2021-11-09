New eye clinic to open with aim of cutting patient's wait times

The team at Newmedica eye health clinic which will be welcoming patients to Norwich from November 15 - Credit: Newmedica

A new health clinic will be opening in Norwich next week with the aim of reducing waiting times for NHS and private patients in the area.

Newmedica Norwich will be launching a eye health clinic and surgical centre from a purpose-built facility in the Broadland Business Park (South) on Monday, November 15.

The independent health provider will employ 30 staff initially with plans being lined up to take on more people in the future as the services expand.

There will be five consultants on hand at the site.

The clinic will be working with the NHS and opticians locally to offer patients treatment for their eye conditions.

NHS and private treatment for cataract surgery and aftercare, as well as Yttrium-Aluminum Garnet (YAG) laser capsulotomy treatment, used to help improve vision in post-cataract surgery, will be on offer.

Other types of services will then be available as the service expands in the coming months.

Operations director, Karen Hansed, said: "We are really excited to be able to offer a new eye service in Norwich.

"All of the five consultants live locally. They are very friendly and approachable providing advice, high-quality clinical care and 24-hour aftercare following surgery."

The consultant ophthalmologists are Anas Injarie, Aseema Misra, Nuwan Niyadurupola, Narman Puvanachandra and David Spokes.

And the clinic is now accepting referrals ahead of opening next week.

The Broadland Business Park - Credit: Mike Page

Mrs Hansed added: "We are really looking forward to working with our local NHS trusts, the Norfolk and Waveney CCG and all of our local opticians in the area, giving patients living in the area access to timely, high quality care in a calm and relaxing environment.

"We have been warmly welcomed locally with our optician colleagues. I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone we’ve been in contact with already for their support."

The operations director said the service will be welcoming back existing patients who have been treated for glaucoma during the past five years, in addition to new patients.

The clinic is located at Lakeside 200, Old Chapel Way, Broadland Business Park (South), Norwich, NR7 0WG.

To find out more, visit www.newmedica.co.uk/clinics/norwich or call 01603 957020.