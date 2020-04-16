Norwich City chief urges domestic abuse victims not to suffer in silence

Senior staff at Norwich City have urged anyone vulnerable to domestic abuse during the coronavirus lockdown to make use of the help available and to not suffer in silence.

The Canaries have issued a range of official advice on services available to victims of domestic abuse, at a time when many more people are confined to spending more time at home due to social distancing measures to combat the spread of the pandemic.

City’s business and project director, Zoe Ward, said: “Norwich City Football Club are committed to playing our part in keeping all of our staff, customers and stakeholders safe from harm.

“Our Designated Safeguarding Team continue to work with partner agencies to ensure the appropriate support can be accessed and that women, men and children in our county who have been or continue to be affected by this crime have a voice.”

The Canaries’ support arrives following an announcement from the Home Office on Saturday that £2million of government funding would be handed out to boost domestic abuse online services and helplines.

However, national domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid is calling for a cash injection of at least £48.2m based on a survey of 45 local domestic abuse services.

The survey found that: 84pc of domestic abuse service providers said they’d had to reduce or cancel one or more services, that over a third of refuge providers had to reduce or cancel the refuge services they usually provide, that just under 70pc of responding services were concerned about future loss of income from fund-raising and that 67pc had stated they were concerned about future increases in demand.

The government has set up a £360m fund to help keep charities around the country running, which is being allocated by different departments.

City’s support came with the following information...

How to get help

The police will always respond to emergency calls if you are in immediate danger and there are many local charities and organisations still working to help you through this difficult period where you may feel more at risk.

If you know someone who is the victim of domestic abuse, we encourage you to seek help

Some charities and organisations will be offering support over the telephone or online, please see our list below if you need to contact someone for support or advice.

If you are in immediate danger you should still call 999. Police 101 is the non-emergency number.

Silent Solution calls to the Police

The Silent Solution system helps filter out accidental or hoax 999 calls from those who need genuine police assistance.

If speaking or making an immediate sound would put you in danger and you need immediate help, call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 when prompted and the call will be transferred to the police, who will know it is an emergency call.

Local domestic abuse services

Leeway: 0300 561 0077 Email: referrals@leewaynwa.org.uk Website: leewaysupport.org

Daisy Programme: 01953 880903 Email: help@daisyprogramme.org.uk Website: facebook.com/daisyprogramme.org.uk

Pandora: pandoraproject.org.uk

Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care: 0300 303 3706 Email: nsvictimcare@victimsupport.org.uk Website: nsvictimcare.org

Sue Lambert Trust: 01603 622406 Email: info@suelamberttrust.org Website: suelamberttrust.org

SARC – Sexual Assault Referral Centre – The Harbour Centre: 01603 276381 (24/7) Email: contact@theharbourcentre.co.uk Website: theharbourcentre.co.uk

Spurgeons (Norwich Connect): 01603 628122 Email: norwichconnect@spurgeons.org Website: spurgeons.org/norwichconnect

- For an extensive list of contacts and advice available locally and nationally, go to canaries.co.uk

