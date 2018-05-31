No new deaths announced at N&N for second time in three days

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Norwich’s main hospital has reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for the second time in three days.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was the only hospital to report no new deaths on Friday, as the total number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus remains at 91.

Across Norfolk, three further deaths were confirmed, with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn becoming the first hospital in the county to report more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths, of which two occurred on April 29 and another on April 30, bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital to 101.

Caroline Shaw, CEO of the hospital, said: “I can confirm that three patients – two men and a woman aged between 75 and 90 – who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died while being cared for at our hospital. Our thoughts and condolences are with their relatives and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston confirmed on Friday, one more patient in its care has died.

The death brings the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital to 82.

It means the number of people to have died in the county’s hospitals from coronavirus now stands at 274.

Nationally, a further 352 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,483.

NHS England confirmed six patients who had died had tested negative for the virus, reducing the total number of deaths by six.

Of those deaths announced on Friday, patients were aged between 30 and 103 years old.

Of those 18, aged between 43 and 98 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The Department of Health has announced it will release the national figures in due course.