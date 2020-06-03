Search

Advanced search

Hospital starts preparation plans in case of coronavirus ‘winter wave’

PUBLISHED: 16:29 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 03 June 2020

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

Archant

Hospital bosses say they will learn lessons from the coronavirus pandemic as they prepare for a potential second wave in winter.

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said at the trust’s board meeting on Wednesday that work was under way to ensure it could treat the virus in addition to winter pressures.

He told members that the hospital’s pandemic flu plan had been a good exercise to prepare for the first wave of positive cases when the hospital ran through it two and half months before the outbreak began.

He said while the virus was not like pandemic flu, the trust would spend between now and October focusing on its coronavirus and winter plans.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cobb said: “We are planning very firmly on the fact that if nothing else on October 1, it is very likely we will be facing a mimic problem, if not an actual wave two problem with this.

“Once people start to cough and sneeze and splutter naturally for things like the common cold or other ailments of that type - it is already very difficult for people to distinguish those symptoms until we have the proper tests to discern if you are positive or negative.”

The chief operating officer stressed the hospital could not say whether many aspects of the current plan would be implemented, such as separating of wards, but that there were things they would do differently.

He said: “We didn’t get everything right, we learnt a number of things that if we could take ourselves back into mid-April we would have done completely differently.

“We did catch a number of our staff out this time round in the speed we enacted things which were necessary, but actually were delivered at a pace which made it exceptionally hard for some people to put into practice. The fundamentals will be the same but some modifications on what we have learnt from this time round we would like to feed into it.”

With the reintroduction of elective surgeries and A&E levels rising to numbers last seen pre-Covid, the officer said it was important the hospital made the most of the opportunity. Mr Cobb said: “It isn’t restoration it is reaffirmation. We are trying to make sure everyone is seeing that and we do not rush things back into the same shape that it was before. Where that shape was clunky and wasn’t necessarily benefitting patients there is an opportunity to refine that and make that better for all concerned.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

N&N reports no new deaths for third day running

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hopes Colman’s site could be at heart of scheme for 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs

Previous plans for the Deal Ground site. Pic: Archant Library.

Hospital starts preparation plans in case of coronavirus ‘winter wave’

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

‘There was spitting’ - Myleene Klass details racist abuse she suffered as a child in Norfolk

Myleene Klass pictured at an event in London. She has opened up about racist abuse she suffered in Norfolk as a child. Photo: Ian West/PA Images

Norfolk is getting its own dating app and reality show

A new dating app and reality show called Norfolk Dates is launching this June, pictured is producers Mo Ali and Steven Ashcroft (L-R) Picture: Norfolk Dates/Denise Bradley
Drive 24