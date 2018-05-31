Woman in her 70s dies at N&N Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A woman in her 70s has died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after contracting coronvirus.

The hospital reported one new death on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 92.

A hospital spokesman said: “We can confirm that sadly a woman in her 70s, with an underlying health condition, has passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. She had tested positive for Covid-19. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

On Saturday, it was announced seven more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

In addition to the death at the NNUH, three deaths occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and three at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total numbers of deaths in Norfolk hospitals to 281.

On Friday, the QEH became the first of the county’s hospitals to report more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths.

The news of three more deaths, of which two occurred on May 1, and another on April 30, bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital to 104.

The James Paget hospital also recorded three deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 85.

In east Suffolk and north Essex, eight additional deaths were reported bringing its total to 257 - while in west Suffolk the total remains at 40.

NHS England reported A further 370 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,853

Patients were aged between 38 and 100 years old.

Of those, 25 patients, aged between 43 and 91 years old, had no known underlying health condition.