Search

Advanced search

Woman in her 70s dies at N&N Hospital after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:16 02 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A woman in her 70s has died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after contracting coronvirus.

The hospital reported one new death on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 92.

A hospital spokesman said: “We can confirm that sadly a woman in her 70s, with an underlying health condition, has passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. She had tested positive for Covid-19. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

On Saturday, it was announced seven more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

In addition to the death at the NNUH, three deaths occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and three at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total numbers of deaths in Norfolk hospitals to 281.

You may also want to watch:

On Friday, the QEH became the first of the county’s hospitals to report more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths.

The news of three more deaths, of which two occurred on May 1, and another on April 30, bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital to 104.

The James Paget hospital also recorded three deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 85.

In east Suffolk and north Essex, eight additional deaths were reported bringing its total to 257 - while in west Suffolk the total remains at 40.

NHS England reported A further 370 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,853

Patients were aged between 38 and 100 years old.

Of those, 25 patients, aged between 43 and 91 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Revealed: Coronavirus death rates, with Norwich the lowest in England and Wales

When will the streets of Norwich city centre be open for business again? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Revealed: Coronavirus death rates, with Norwich the lowest in England and Wales

When will the streets of Norwich city centre be open for business again? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Woman in her 70s dies at N&N Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What people in Norwich want to do most after lockdown

Norwich market was one of the most missed places during lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

WATCH: Whole street gathers to celebrate couples lockdown wedding

Emma Locke and fiancé Josh Leswell celebrate their lockdown wedding day with their neighbours on the day they were supposed to get married, at their street in Horsham St Faith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owners of Grosvenor Fish Bar launch home delivery and reconsider sale

Duane Dibartolomeo, owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, reveals plans for a home delivery service during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24