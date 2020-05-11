Search

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:51 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 11 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

One new coronavirus-related death has been confirmed at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The NNUH has recorded 106 fatalities in total, following the death of a patient in its care, on May 9.

At the weekend, the hospital passed 100-coronavirus related deaths, after reporting five women had died after testing positive.

In Norfolk on Monday, two more people were confirmed to have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Meanwhile, the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, was the only hospital not to report any new deaths, as its total remains on 96.

At the QEH, one death occurred on May 7, and another on May 8, bringing the total number of fatalities to 123.

You may also want to watch:

To date 193 people who have received treatment for coronavirus have been discharged from the QEH.

To date 324 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals.

A further two deaths were announced in East Suffolk and North Essex, bringing the area’s total to 292. Fifty-two Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England reported a further 209 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,358.

Patients were aged between 40 and 99 years old, of which 12, aged between 55 and 97 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

The Department of Health announced that as of 5pm on Sunday, 32,065 people who have tested positive for the virus have died.

It also carried out 100,490 tests on Sunday, bringing the total number carried out to 1,921,770.

Of the 1,400,107 people have been tested, 223,060 have tested positive for coronavirus.

Topic Tags:

