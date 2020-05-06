Search

No new coronavirus deaths at N&N as county total rises to 301

PUBLISHED: 14:53 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 06 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norwich’s hospital, on the day the county’s death total passed 300 for the first time.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was the only hospital to report no new deaths on Wednesday, as the total number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus remains at 98.

In the county, eight new deaths were announced, including five at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and three at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, bringing the county’s death toll to 301.

At the QEH one death occurred each day between May 1 and May 3, with two on May 4. It brings the hospital’s total to 111.

To date, the hospital has discharged 179 patients who have recovered following treatment for the virus.

The QEH will feature tonight on a Channel 4 documentary at 9pm which follows the efforts of staff on the frontline during the pandemic.

At the JPUH, all three deaths occurred at the weekend, bringing its total to 92.

A further six deaths were announced in East Suffolk & North Essex bringing its total to 275, while 44 Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England announced has announced a further 331 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,049.

Of those announced today, 54 occurred on May 5, 121 on May 4 and 28 on May 3.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 874.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

