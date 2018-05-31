Search

Norwich hospital records no new related coronavirus deaths for third time this week

PUBLISHED: 15:10 03 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Norwich’s main hospital has reported no new coronavirus related deaths for a third time this week.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was the only hospital to report no new deaths on Sunday, as the total number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus remains at 92.

In the county, three more people tested positive for coronavirus, of which one was at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and two at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total numbers of deaths in Norfolk hospitals to 284.

James Paget University Hospital total number of fatalities increased to 87 after two patients being treated in its care died on May 1.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday, QEH reported 166 patients have now been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic 105 people who have tested positive for the virus have died at the QEH.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has for the third time this week recorded no new coronavirus related deaths, as its total remains at 92.

In east Suffolk and north Essex, two additional deaths were reported bringing its total to 259 - while in west Suffolk the total increased by two to 42.

The number of confirmed reported deaths in England has risen to 21,180 after NHS England announced a further 327 people had died.

Patients were aged between 46 and 101 years old, of those 17, aged between 47 and 97 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

