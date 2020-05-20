N&N officially moves out of special measures

Staff at Norfolk’s busiest hospital are celebrating as it officially moved out of special measures.

In April, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) announced the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) had made improvements for the measures to be lifted after two years.

The hospital was rated requires improvement, with elements of good by inspector.

Sam Higginson, chief executive of NNUH said:“Our staff have worked incredibly hard with skill and dedication to continuously improve and develop services and are all delighted that this tireless dedication has now resulted in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital being removed from special measures by NHS England and NHS Improvement, as recommended by the CQC.

“We welcomed the CQC report when it was published last month, and were very pleased that it recognised the sustained and significant improvements that our fantastic staff have achieved in patient care at NNUH.

“We thank our partners for all their support and we are now looking forward to the future with confidence and making even more progress on our journey to outstanding.”