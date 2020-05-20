Search

Advanced search

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

PUBLISHED: 07:08 20 May 2020

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Archant

A Norwich nurse treating coronavirus patients has shared her own battle with the virus as she returns to the ward for the first time since recovering.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lisa Stokes, a deputy sister at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, tested positive a few weeks after her ward started admitting patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

Before becoming ill, she had helped turn the hospital’s Cringleford discharge ward into a yellow emergency care area and began working on the hospital’s first Covid-19 ward.

She said it was hard to gauge where she contracted the virus but developed a persistent cough and dry throat, and went home to self-isolate with her family.

Seven days in to her symptoms she was seen at the hospital’s emergency department after experiencing breathing difficulties.

More: UK sees lowest daily coronavirus deaths since lockdown began

Mrs Stokes said: “Being short of breath is one the scariest things to ever happen to me. Having no underlying health conditions, I was worried about how ill I really felt.

“I knew that working on the front line meant I was at risk, but I always felt my duty of care towards patients was stronger. I felt I had to keep going, and then go home and convince my loved ones that everyone was going to be because I was using full PPE to protect myself and lower the risk of bringing the virus back home.

“And then my husband, who is 30, and I contracted the virus. None of us had previous health conditions. My son, who is four years old, had symptoms too. “Recovering has been really hard, because we had to be completely isolated, but now, thankfully, we are all well.”

She said she had the virus for two weeks and since recovering has been determined to get back on the ward with a “smile on her face” to support some of the hospital’s poorliest patients.

More: How Norfolk’s death figures compare in the war on coronavirus

The deputy sister said; “When, sadly, I see a patient passing away sometimes I think: ‘it could have been me’, but at the same time, now that I have overcome this illness, I feel I have even more empathy towards those who are suffering. Since experiencing serious breathing difficulties I can now relate to patients who are experiencing similar symptoms.

“If there’s a patient who is short of breath, I try to go next to him, hold his hand and let him know I’m there to make sure he’ll be OK, as that’s what I needed the most when I was poorly.

“Dealing with this outbreak is the rawest aspect of nursing I have ever experienced.”

More: WATCH: See inside Norfolk’s new centre for people recovering from coronavirus

Mrs Stokes, who has worked at the hospital for 13 years, said one of the most difficult aspects was the strict visiting rules for end of life patients.

Mrs Stokes said: “My colleagues and I had to learn from scratch new infection control procedures, new admission processes, new stock levels and new staffing levels as our patients’ acuity was very high. In a very short period of time we went from dealing with medically fit patients, who were getting ready to go home, to admitting people with Covid-19 symptoms who were extremely poorly.

“Some people are really poorly and can’t see their families.

“I have never had to implement strict visiting rules to our end-of-life patients. This is something which is emotionally hard to deal with and I have had my fair share of tears at work.”

She said she was proud to lead her team and thanked her senior managers, Jo Trundell and Jonathan Figura-Drane, who ensured she took the time she needed to recover.

She said the small gestures to support frontline staff from the community generate the biggest smile.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above safety’

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Revealed: Seven out of 10 parents in survey believe schools should reopen in September

Social distancing measures as a child studies on a marked table. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Outdoor nursery on how it is gearing up for youngsters’ return

Emma Harwood, left, and Hayley Room of Dandelion Education, which has outside nursery at Aylsham and Eaton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24