NR3 hub gets vital new medical equipment after lengthy delay

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:35 AM May 3, 2022
A new defibrillator has been delivered to Mousehold Hub - pictured: Gary Champion with the equipment.

A new defibrillator has been delivered to Mousehold Hub - pictured: Gary Champion with the equipment. - Credit: Gary Champion

Essential medical apparatus has finally been delivered to a community centre in the heart of the city.

The Mousehold Hub has received a new defibrillator which could potentially save someone's life in an emergency.

Councillor Gary Champion, (Green) who helped raise funds with peer Elizabeth Smith-Dane, said: "It's been a really long process.

"We started approaching organisations a year ago for funding and we've now managed to get the defibrillator here.

The defibrillator was delivered to Mousehold Hub, located in Mousehold Avenue in NR3.

The defibrillator was delivered to Mousehold Hub, located in Mousehold Avenue in NR3. - Credit: Google Maps

"We were really lucky because since putting the order in a few months ago, component parts for this equipment have shot up."

With the help of Roys and charity, Heart 2 Heart, a total of £1,400 was raised to get the equipment ordered - but the councillor says there is more work to be done.

He added: "We need more public defibrillators in Norwich - we don't have enough.

"I hope that this is something we can use, for other community groups, to push for their own defibrillators."

