NR3 hub gets vital new medical equipment after lengthy delay

A new defibrillator has been delivered to Mousehold Hub - pictured: Gary Champion with the equipment. - Credit: Gary Champion

Essential medical apparatus has finally been delivered to a community centre in the heart of the city.

The Mousehold Hub has received a new defibrillator which could potentially save someone's life in an emergency.

Councillor Gary Champion, (Green) who helped raise funds with peer Elizabeth Smith-Dane, said: "It's been a really long process.

"We started approaching organisations a year ago for funding and we've now managed to get the defibrillator here.

The defibrillator was delivered to Mousehold Hub, located in Mousehold Avenue in NR3. - Credit: Google Maps

"We were really lucky because since putting the order in a few months ago, component parts for this equipment have shot up."

With the help of Roys and charity, Heart 2 Heart, a total of £1,400 was raised to get the equipment ordered - but the councillor says there is more work to be done.

He added: "We need more public defibrillators in Norwich - we don't have enough.

"I hope that this is something we can use, for other community groups, to push for their own defibrillators."