NR3 hub gets vital new medical equipment after lengthy delay
- Credit: Gary Champion
Essential medical apparatus has finally been delivered to a community centre in the heart of the city.
The Mousehold Hub has received a new defibrillator which could potentially save someone's life in an emergency.
Councillor Gary Champion, (Green) who helped raise funds with peer Elizabeth Smith-Dane, said: "It's been a really long process.
"We started approaching organisations a year ago for funding and we've now managed to get the defibrillator here.
"We were really lucky because since putting the order in a few months ago, component parts for this equipment have shot up."
With the help of Roys and charity, Heart 2 Heart, a total of £1,400 was raised to get the equipment ordered - but the councillor says there is more work to be done.
He added: "We need more public defibrillators in Norwich - we don't have enough.
"I hope that this is something we can use, for other community groups, to push for their own defibrillators."