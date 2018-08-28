Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

‘Totally unacceptable’ - Ambulance staff abused on average three times a day

PUBLISHED: 17:26 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 02 January 2019

File shot of an ambulance on its way to an emergency Picture: Chris Bishop

File shot of an ambulance on its way to an emergency Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Ambulance staff in the region were assaulted on average three times a day last year, it can be revealed.

East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) released the figures on Wednesday as the service took a tough line against those who abuse those on the front line.

Last year, the trust launched its Don’t Choose to Abuse campaign, highlighting the violence often levied at crews trying to treat patients. And now, as the first convictions under the strengthened Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act start to trickle through, the trust has emphasised its commitment to protecting staff.

EEAST staff faced more than 1,000 incidents of abuse last year, and Dorothy Hosein, chief executive at EEAST said: “No-one should have to face abuse as part of their job, but when ambulance crews and call-handlers, who are there to help, are abused it’s totally unacceptable. Some members of our staff have reported they receive some form of abuse almost daily. This can have a cumulative effect on people’s wellbeing, and part of our campaign is telling staff that if they receive abuse from members of the public, they will be supported.

“We welcome the strengthening of the law, and will support our staff in reporting abuse and pressing for the strongest penalties. So, while we appreciate that we often deal with people under difficult circumstances, we would like to remind everyone they have a choice. Don’t choose to abuse – the consequences can be serious.”

Previously Paul Marshall, sector head of service delivery at EEAST, said: “Every day [crews] do their best to care for people, and it is entirely unacceptable that any member of our staff, both on the frontline, or anywhere else, is subjected to abuse of any kind. The trust will always support staff in pursuing criminal charges and we will always push for the highest possible action to be taken in these cases.”

Amanda Roche, 46, who insisted she be called Mrs Salim-Khan, is thought to have been the first person in Norfolk to have appeared in court charged with the new offence of assaulting an emergency worker. Under the new act those who assault emergency workers face up to 12 months in jail. However Roche, of Westwick Street, Norwich, who was charged with assaulting two police officers, was jailed for just six days.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police appeal for help to trace wanted Norwich man

Stuart Atkins, 29, is wanted for breaching his bail, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and failing to appear at court. Photo: Norfolk police

Most Read

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

Ben Godfrey leads the celebrations for Timm Klose's late leveller at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brave 1-1 Championship draw against Brentford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Swansea interested in taking Oliveira off City’s hands

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winger’s City nightmare ends as he makes January loan switch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: Happy New Year! – The PinkUn Show #162 LIVE with the big Norwich City debates

The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 down the pub, discussing the latest Norwich City action and January speculation.

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

From roads to pubs - six challenges facing Norwich in 2019

James Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia. Photo: Antony Kelly

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists