Extra walk-in clinics offered with no appointment in city centre

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:18 AM August 12, 2021   
Susan had no doubts about getting the vaccine.

Extra walk-in clinics for jabs are being offered at Pharmacy2U in Prince of Wales - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Extra Norwich city centre clinic offering Moderna Covid vaccines are being made available on a walk-in basis with no appointment needed. 

People aged 18 and over are being encouraged to attend the clinics being run by Pharmacy2U in Prince of Wales Road. 

Extra clinics have been added for the site on Thursday and Friday this week from 8.30am to 7pm. 

Both first and second doses will be available with those wanting to get the jab just needing to turn up. 

A spokesperson for the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Walk-in appointments provide a quick and convenient way to get your vaccine.

"The vaccines are safe and effective and offer the best protection against Covid. 

"There has never been a more important time to get your vaccine, it not only protects you and your family but also your friends and those around you." 

Those who have their NHS number with them are encouraged to take it with them to the clinic, but those who are not registered with a GP or do not have the number can still get vaccinated. 

For further details about walk-in vaccine opportunities in Norfolk and Waveney visit: https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/Form/AllAvailableClinics

Coronavirus
Norwich News

