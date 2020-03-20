Milk donated to N&N as Forum cafe closes temporarily with Pizza Express to follow suit

Cafe Bar Marzano and Pizza Express at The Forum in Norwich donated 226 litres of milk to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital Picture: @TheForumNorwich on Twitter @TheForumNorwich on Twitter

A bulk donation of milk has been made to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital by a city centre cafe and restaurant heading into the weekend, as The Forum prepares to close its doors temporarily.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our colleagues @CafeBarMarzano and @PizzaExpress have sent a huge donation of milk to the @NNUH, delivered with the help of @NorfolkPolice. Great to see everyone working together and helping in any way they can! pic.twitter.com/9C7688oapJ — The Forum Norwich (@TheForumNorwich) March 20, 2020

With social distancing measures put in place by the government in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, it’s been a quieter week than usual for outlets serving food and drink to customers.

But Cafe Bar Marzano and Pizza Express at The Forum in Norwich made sure their supplies of milk didn’t go to waste and, with the help of two officers from the nearby Bethal Street Police Station, a donation of 226 litres was made to the N&N.

However, both businesses are temporarily closing during a time when people are being encouraged to work from home where possible and to avoid non-essential social contact, to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

MORE: MPs, councils, police and community leaders back Here to Help campaign

Cafe Bar Marzano closed its doors ‘until further notice’ at 4pm today and Pizza Express will follow suit at 5pm tomorrow, as will The Forum Shop by Jarrold.

From 7pm tomorrow The Forum will be closed completely to the public, with all public events cancelled. The car park remains open daily 7am until 7pm but there will be no access to The Forum.

The Norfolk & Norwich Millennium Library will close from 4pm on Saturday, with further advice and information on ebook borrowing available at norfolk.gov.uk.

The Tourist Information Centre is closed and Norfolk Citizens Advice is no longer providing face-to face advice, for further details visit TheForumNorwich.co.uk.

Tim Bishop, chief executive of The Forum, explained: “Acting on the best advice for the health of everyone who uses the Forum we’re shutting the building to the public from 7pm on Saturday.

“We look forward to seeing everyone before too much longer. In the end the Forum isn’t about the building its about everyone who comes here. Stay safe and look after yourselves.”

- Do you have a positive story to share about helping others during the coronavirus outbreak? Join our ‘Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help’ Facebook group.