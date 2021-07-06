Team up with wellbeing service 'big step forward' for dad football league

Published: 6:21 PM July 6, 2021

Members of the Match of the Dad football league wearing the new shirts sponsored by Norfolk and Waveney Wellbeing Service.

A group set up to help dad's talk about the struggles of life and parenthood while enjoying football has teamed up with the region's wellbeing service to support its members further.

Match of the Dads, which play at the Football Development Centre, in Bowthorpe, started in 2017 with a group of dads meeting up to play football.

Within four years membership has grown to 200 and a league of 12 teams, and recognition for its work supporting dads to have a social life and talk about their mental health.

The not for profits organisation has teamed up with Norfolk and Waveney Wellbeing Service as its shirt sponsors with additional access for members through social events and workshops.

Adam Kemp, from Match of Dads, said: "Going forward this new partnership opens up the opportunity to get professional help. There are things we might not be able to help with and it's very good for the guys who need it.

"To be able to offer professional help to our members is a big step forward. Together we can continue to help raise awareness of male mental health and provide help for those that need it."

The dads have raised thousands for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) - a male mental health awareness and suicide prevention charity.