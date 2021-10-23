Mum's 100 mile challenge fulfils promise to late daughter

Published: 10:18 AM October 23, 2021

A Norfolk mother has completed a poignant 100-mile challenge for a new hospice facility to fulfil a wish for her daughter who died of kidney cancer.

Marion Powell, from Horsford, took on the South Downs Way with her walking endeavour raising more than £3,000 for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, the charity raising funds to build a new palliative care facility.

She completed the challenge for her daughter Haley Gosling, of Wymondham, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer on her 45th birthday in September 2019.

Marion Powell after completing the 100 mile South Downs Way 100-mile walking challenge in aid of Priscilla Bacon Hospice - Credit: Contributed

A scan showed a 9cm lesion on Mrs Gosling's left kidney, which required the removal of the organ just 10 days later.

Shortly after this, the family found out the cancer was already stage four, and had spread to Mrs Gosling's lymph nodes and lungs.

Mrs Powell recalled her daughter being admitted to Priscilla Bacon Lodge after being in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with blood clots and continuous infections.

“Haley was very scared and was unsure of what would happen next, as we all knew this was the last part of her journey," Mrs Powell said.

"But from the minute we arrived, we were greeted by warm, friendly faces and we were introduced to all the staff on duty who would be looking after Haley."

After a few days at the Lodge, Mrs Gosling's pain management was complete, and she went on to marry her partner Kelly at the Unthank Road facility in November 2019.

A special trip to Cromer was arranged for the couple by the Lodge who knew about Mrs Gosling's lifelong passion for the sea.

Mrs Gosling died peacefully on December 31, 2019 after being in the Lodge for six weeks, and just 14 weeks after being diagnosed.

Mrs Powell said: "Our family will be eternally grateful to the wonderful, caring, dedicated staff who cared for our beautiful daughter."

The mother's fundraising efforts will go towards the new palliative care unit, containing 24 beds, day patient and outreach facilities, next to the NNUH, which will replace the 40-year-old Priscilla Bacon Lodge.

The fundraising appeal remains ongoing, with £10 million of the £12.5 million need to complete the building project raised.

Donate at www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/donate.