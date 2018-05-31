Man arrested in Norwich and returned to prison
PUBLISHED: 20:50 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:50 29 April 2020
Archant
A man was arrested in Norwich after breaching the terms of his license.
You may also want to watch:
Police caught the man after attending a property in Mile Cross shortly before 9.40am on Wednesday.
The man, who was in his 30s, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license and was arrested.
A police spokesman said the man was returned to prison.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.