Man arrested in Norwich and returned to prison

PUBLISHED: 20:50 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:50 29 April 2020

A man was arrested in Mile Cross by Norfolk Police. Picture: Archant

A man was arrested in Mile Cross by Norfolk Police. Picture: Archant



A man was arrested in Norwich after breaching the terms of his license.

Police caught the man after attending a property in Mile Cross shortly before 9.40am on Wednesday.

The man, who was in his 30s, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license and was arrested.

A police spokesman said the man was returned to prison.

