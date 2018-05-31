Man arrested in Norwich and returned to prison

A man was arrested in Mile Cross by Norfolk Police. Picture: Archant Archant

A man was arrested in Norwich after breaching the terms of his license.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police caught the man after attending a property in Mile Cross shortly before 9.40am on Wednesday.

The man, who was in his 30s, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license and was arrested.

A police spokesman said the man was returned to prison.