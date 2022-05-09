First aiders' race to help injured man leads to call for mandatory training
- Credit: Archant/Miriam Blyth
Fast-thinking city folk who raced to the side of a wounded man in Norwich have been applauded for their vital action.
A man fell in Rampant Horse Street on May 6 outside the former Debenhams store.
And those who witnessed the event immediately stepped into help, employing first aid skills to keep the patient calm and conscious.
Lio Marshall-Nichols, 23, was the first to help the man and said: "I noticed people gesturing in that direction and then noticed a person had fallen so I rushed across the road to go and help him.
"I knelt down beside him and my first aid training kicked in. I observed any injuries.
"Then I kept talking to him to make sure he was still conscious, trying to keep him calm while I asked my friend to call an ambulance.
"I've not had to use my first aid training before but I was just doing what any good person would do.
"The man seemed thankful for the help he was getting but I was just doing what I could with the training I'd received."
Miriam Blyth, who is the director of Mirbly, a health and safety training centre in Prince of Wales Road says the importance of first aid training "cannot be understated".
She said: "It's an incredible skill to have - especially with the ambulance services being so stretched recently.
"It should be mandatory across the board, from schools to workplaces.
"If someone can immediately help a patient it could help their chances considerably depending on what's happened.
"Even if the incident isn't life-threatening one thing we forget is the care for the patient.
"Just calming someone down, helping relieve stress and lowering their heart rate is a very important skill to have."
Matt Jones, who works as a security guard at Marks & Spencer nearby was also quick to help.
He said: "Someone came in asking for first aid assistance as someone had fallen.
"I grabbed a first aid kit and immediately headed out to try and help in any way I could. The main thing was keeping the patient calm.
"I'm pleased I could help in some way - it's why we are first aid trained."