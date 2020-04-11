Video

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

There is a strange eeriness to the normally bustling Saturday streets of Norwich left devoid of all but a handful of shoppers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gentleman’s Walk and London Street, normally thronged with weekend crowds, are instead all but deserted in this strange new ghost town..

The entrance to Chapelfield is without families thronging in and out.

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Woman wearing facemask on high street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Woman wearing facemask on high street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The handful of shops still open include Tesco and Marks and Spencer’s food hall, with people forced to queue to enter in limited numbers. Some others stores have either been emptied of stock or, adding to the ghost town feel, boarded up altogether, including McDonald’s

On Norwich Market, normally so busy, the only stalls open were Paul’s Butchers, The Orient Express and Joe’s Pets.

Gentleman's Walk in Norwich at midday on Easter Saturday. Picture: Simon Parkin Gentleman's Walk in Norwich at midday on Easter Saturday. Picture: Simon Parkin

What people that could be seen are a mixture of wary mask-wearing shoppers, cyclists and families strolling through on their hour of freedom.

Chapelfield Gardens would normally be a hive of activity with families enjoying the Easter funfair. But despite the glorious weather, few people could be seen with a handful sunbathing but most either walking through or cycling without stopping.

Shoppers at Pauls Butchers, one of just three stalls open on Norwich Market. Picture: Simon Parkin Shoppers at Pauls Butchers, one of just three stalls open on Norwich Market. Picture: Simon Parkin

On the Riverside walk past Norwich Cathedral there were families to be seen stretching their legs and walking dogs in their hour of exercise, but a warniness of getting too close meant even here most were not keen to linger.

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. People wearing facemasks outside M&S Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. People wearing facemasks outside M&S Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

No shoppers to be seen at the deserted entrance to intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin No shoppers to be seen at the deserted entrance to intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Grapes Hill Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Grapes Hill Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Centre on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich City Centre on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Empty junction of London Street and Castle Street in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Empty junction of London Street and Castle Street in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Boarded up McDonalds on Haymarket in Norwich added to the ghost town feel amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin Boarded up McDonalds on Haymarket in Norwich added to the ghost town feel amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Signs of hope. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Signs of hope. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Norwich Castle Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Norwich Castle Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Deliverloo drivers queue. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Deliverloo drivers queue. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Just a handful of shoppers and cyclists on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Just a handful of shoppers and cyclists on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Normally busy Bedford Street in Norwich deserted amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin Normally busy Bedford Street in Norwich deserted amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Norwich council building Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Norwich council building Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Forum in Norwich without the usual cwods amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin The Forum in Norwich without the usual cwods amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. St Peter Mancroft Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. St Peter Mancroft Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN