Video
Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday
PUBLISHED: 15:39 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 11 April 2020
Simon Parkin
Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Archant
There is a strange eeriness to the normally bustling Saturday streets of Norwich left devoid of all but a handful of shoppers.
Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Gentleman’s Walk and London Street, normally thronged with weekend crowds, are instead all but deserted in this strange new ghost town..
The entrance to Chapelfield is without families thronging in and out.
Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Woman wearing facemask on high street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
The handful of shops still open include Tesco and Marks and Spencer’s food hall, with people forced to queue to enter in limited numbers. Some others stores have either been emptied of stock or, adding to the ghost town feel, boarded up altogether, including McDonald’s
On Norwich Market, normally so busy, the only stalls open were Paul’s Butchers, The Orient Express and Joe’s Pets.
Gentleman's Walk in Norwich at midday on Easter Saturday. Picture: Simon Parkin
What people that could be seen are a mixture of wary mask-wearing shoppers, cyclists and families strolling through on their hour of freedom.
Chapelfield Gardens would normally be a hive of activity with families enjoying the Easter funfair. But despite the glorious weather, few people could be seen with a handful sunbathing but most either walking through or cycling without stopping.
Shoppers at Pauls Butchers, one of just three stalls open on Norwich Market. Picture: Simon Parkin
On the Riverside walk past Norwich Cathedral there were families to be seen stretching their legs and walking dogs in their hour of exercise, but a warniness of getting too close meant even here most were not keen to linger.
- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here
- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live
Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. People wearing facemasks outside M&S Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN No shoppers to be seen at the deserted entrance to intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Grapes Hill Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich City Centre on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Empty junction of London Street and Castle Street in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Boarded up McDonalds on Haymarket in Norwich added to the ghost town feel amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Signs of hope. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Norwich Castle Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Deliverloo drivers queue. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Just a handful of shoppers and cyclists on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Normally busy Bedford Street in Norwich deserted amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Norwich council building Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Forum in Norwich without the usual cwods amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Parkin Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. St Peter Mancroft Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.