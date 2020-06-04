COVID-19: Everything you need to know about funeral services

Keeping on top of the constant changes caused by coronavirus can be difficult.

Shayne Stork, director of Shayne Stork Family Funeral Services, sheds some light on the way funeral services have been affected by this pandemic and what you can do to ensure your loved one gets the send-off they deserve.

Q: How should people organise a funeral during lockdown?

Although certain restrictions have been relaxed, it’s important that we continue to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

For this reason, the safest way to organise and plan your funeral is by speaking to a funeral director over the phone.

Most crematoriums have relaxed paperwork procedures, allowing people to sign documents over email whilst they are not able to do so safely in person.

We are still speaking with our customers face-to-face in outdoor spaces at a 2-metre distance. This is because some people find it easier to discuss their wishes in person rather than on the phone or via email. It’s a difficult time for families of the deceased now more than ever, so we are doing everything we can to support them.

Q: Have there been any changes to how many people can attend a funeral?

As of quite recently, the limit of people attending a funeral at local crematorium changed from ten to eighteen. The amount differs dependent on the crematorium, so it’s best to check.

Although people attending must still maintain a 2-metre distance from people outside of their household, this has allowed more people to mourn the death of a loved one in the way they wished and has made organising funerals a little easier.

Q: Are people able to take part in the service?

This is dependent on the crematorium. For example, some are not allowing funeral attendees to carry the coffin, whilst others are – it is completely down to the discretion of the crematorium in question.

Q: How can people who can’t attend the service pay their respects?

Most crematorium are offering to record live stream videos of the service for people who are not able to attend. You can also request that the service is recorded so you can take the footage away and share it with friends and family afterwards.

Unfortunately, we are not able to delay funerals for too long. It may be better to say goodbye and lay your loved one to rest in the best way you can now, than wait to pay your respects later. Whatever you want to do, we are here to help.

