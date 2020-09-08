How many coronavirus cases in Norwich in last week?

Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

There was a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate for Norwich after 21 new cases in the city in the last seven days - but numbers still remain low.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The figures, for the seven days to September 4, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

In Norwich, the infection rate increased from 13.5 to 14.9, with 21 new cases up from 19 the previous seven days.

The city is among areas known to be places where Banham Poultry workforce live, where 119 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Across the region, the number of cases fell substantially in Great Yarmouth and Breckland, to 18 in each area after reported 31 and 40 cases in the seven days to August 31.

The total showed 68 new cases reported across Norfolk.

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has expressed concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

Health leaders have warned there has been a rise in cases in young people aged 17 to 21.

“People have relaxed too much,” he said. “Now is the time for us to re-engage and realise that this is a continuing threat to us.

“That’s my concern, that if we don’t get on top of this, if people don’t start to take this seriously again, then there is a risk that that’s where we end up.”

At a council meeting on Monday, leaders said the outbreak at the poultry factory had been contained.

Councillor Andrew Proctor said the increased number of infections in Norwich, Breckland and Great Yarmouth were all linked to workers and their households.

South Norfolk also saw a small increase in its rate after reporting 12 new cases.

You may also want to watch:

The rates were much lower in other parts of the county. Broadland’s rose slightly to 3.8, up from 3.1, with five new cases up from four in the previous seven days.

West Norfolk’s rate fell from 4.6 cases to 2.6, while two new case in North Norfolk meant the rate there went up from zero to 1.9 cases per 100,000.

However, for comparison, the rates in Norfolk are still way lower than some other parts of the country.

In England, Bolton has reported the most new cases in seven days with 350 new cases - the equivalent of 121.7 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from 48.3 in the seven days to August 28.

The full list of area’s infection rates and the number of confirmed cases in comparison with the seven days to August 28.

Great Yarmouth 18.1 (18), 31.2 (31)

Norwich 14.9 (21), 13.5 (19)

Breckland 12.9 (18), 28.6 (40)

West Suffolk 9.5 (17), 3.9 (7)

South Norfolk 8.5 (12), 7.1 (10)

Babergh 5.4 (5), 8.7 (8)

East Suffolk 4.4 (11), 4.4 (11)

Broadland 3.8 (5), 3.1 (4)

Fenland 2.9 (3), 2.9 (3)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 2.6 (4), 4.6 (7)

North Norfolk 1.9 (2), 0.0 (0)