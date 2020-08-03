Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich, South Norfolk, and North Norfolk all saw all saw the rate of people testing positive for the virus fall.

The biggest drop was in Norwich, which saw the rate decrease from six cases per 100,000 people to just one per hundred thousand in the seven days leading up to July 30.

In North Norfolk, no new cases were reported, with the area being the only to record an infection rate of 0 - down from 1.9 the previous week.

In South Norfolk the infection rate was 0.7 per 100,000 - down from 1.4 the previous week.

Meanwhile in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk the rate of infection stayed the same at 1.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, other parts of the of the county have seen a small increase in the rates of people becoming infected with the virus but over all numbers remain low.

READ MORE: Rise in anti-depressants shows impact of lockdown on mental health

Broadland, Breckland and Great Yarmouth, all saw the rate of people testing positive for the virus increase.

The biggest rise was in Great Yarmouth, which saw the rate increase from one case per 100,000 people to two per hundred thousand in the seven days leading up to July 30.

The area with the highest rate of infection is Breckland, with a rate of 2.9 cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days from Wednesday July 23 to Thursday July 30, four people tested positive, up from three the previous week.

For context, across the country Blackburn with Darwen, had the highest rate in England last week of 79.9 per 100,000 people, up slightly from 77.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week leading to July 23.

In Broadland, the infection rate was 1.5 per 100,000 - up from 0.8 the previous week.

Numbers in the county are still very low compared to other parts of the country and some areas have seen a decrease in the infection rate.

READ MORE: Local lockdown ‘last resort’ for fresh Norfolk coronavirus outbreak

The figures, for the seven days to July 30, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

Across the country the infection rate in Leicester continues to fall, down from 66.2 to 52.6, with 187 new cases.

While other areas including Greater Manchester reported notable week-on-week jumps.

Here are the figures for the areas in full:

Norwich: 0.7 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 4.3 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

Broadland: 1.5 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 0.8 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

South Norfolk: 0.7 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 1.4 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

Great Yarmouth: 2.0 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 1.0 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

Breckland: 2.9 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 2.2 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 1.3 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 1.3 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

North Norfolk: 0.0 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 1.9 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

Mid Suffolk: 2.0 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 2.0 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

West Suffolk: 1.7 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 4.5 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

Babergh: 2.2 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 4.4 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

East Suffolk 3.2 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 2.8 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30) - 0.0 (the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23)