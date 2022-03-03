'I called 41 dentists': Families' fury over lack of NHS appointments

Subscriber Exclusive

City patients are living with missing teeth and abscesses in their gums having battled for months to try and get a dental appointment.

As of the end of January 2022 Norwich has lost more than 150,000 dental appointments including more than 35,000 for children, according to a British Dental Association (BDA) freedom of information request.

A warning has come from BDA chairman Eddie Crouch who described NHS dentistry as "the last chance saloon".

