Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

First look at new £4m mother and baby mental health unit in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:25 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 22 January 2019

Nursery nurses in the nursery at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. From left, Samantha Allen, Issie Raney, Sonia Pecce, Anna-Marie Woodward, Faye Newman, and Hannah Yeldham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery nurses in the nursery at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. From left, Samantha Allen, Issie Raney, Sonia Pecce, Anna-Marie Woodward, Faye Newman, and Hannah Yeldham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

New mothers and heavily pregnant women with serious mental health problems will soon be able to receive help without being separated from their babies, as a new £4m unit in Norwich is about to open.

The Kingfisher Unit, at Hellesdon Hospital, is due to open on January 28 and an open day was held on Tuesday as the final preparations took place.

The eight-bed unit, which combines traditional psychiatric inpatient care with nursery facilities, will cover Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire and was one of just four launched by NHS England in 2017.

Dr Zeyn Green-Thompson, consultant perinatal psychiatrist, said mothers with mental ill health often felt guilty and reluctant to leave their child for treatment.

He said: “They feel that they are not going to be able to care for their child in the way they want to, that they don’t bond with that child, and they don’t fulfil the role society expects of them.”

Operations manager at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital, Susan Stolworthy, left, and peer support worker, Naomi Farrow, in one of the bedrooms at the new unit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOperations manager at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital, Susan Stolworthy, left, and peer support worker, Naomi Farrow, in one of the bedrooms at the new unit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But that the new unit meant this did not have to happen, as mothers and babies were admitted together.

Dr Green-Thompson added: “We also know children can suffer later in life, so what we want to do here is take that away. This is where it all begins.”

The Kingfisher Unit, run by Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) will care for mothers with mental health illnesses such as postnatal depression, severe anxiety, as well as postpartum psychosis - a serious mental health condition which can occur in recently delivered mothers which causes hallucinations and delusions and can severely disrupt perception, thinking, emotions and behaviour.

Previously mothers had to go to Birmingham, Chelmsford, or even further afield for this kind of treatment - and even then it was not guaranteed a bed would be available. And it is feared this could have previously put women off speaking about issues they were experiencing.

One of the bedrooms in the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the bedrooms in the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Naomi Farrow, 34, founded the charity Get Me Out The Four Walls in 2016, after the birth of her twin daughters, Erin and Tess, now four, left her feeling isolated. Now the Cawston mother-of-three, who also has daughter Fern, now aged seven, will be a peer support worker at the new unit.

She said: “I’m really excited, I think it’s genuinely going to be life changing for mums who live in Norfolk.”

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chief executive, Antek Lejk, in the nursery at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chief executive, Antek Lejk, in the nursery at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nurser at the nurses station at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNurser at the nurses station at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Consultant Dr Zeyn Green-Thompson at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYConsultant Dr Zeyn Green-Thompson at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police on hunt for man who committed ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Decision made to shut 38 of Norfolk’s 53 children’s centres

Martha Smith-Cordiner, two, daughter of councillor Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people, protesting against the closure of Children's Centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First look at new £4m mother and baby mental health unit in Norwich

Nursery nurses in the nursery at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. From left, Samantha Allen, Issie Raney, Sonia Pecce, Anna-Marie Woodward, Faye Newman, and Hannah Yeldham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

House of Fraser boss and staff “shocked but so pleased” by closure u-turn

John Higginbottom, store manager at Norwich's House of Fraser. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists