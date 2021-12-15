News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
1990s hitmaker on the road again after Covid battle

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 8:00 AM December 15, 2021
1990's hitmaker, singer and musician Kenny Thomas who has made Norwich his home. Photo : Steve Adams

1990's hitmaker, singer and musician Kenny Thomas who has made Norwich his home. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

British soul star and chart star Kenny Thomas has bounced back after fearing for his health being struck down with Covid.

Kenny, from Costessey, who reached Number Four in the UK singles chart in 1991 with Thinking About Your Love, tested positive for the virus on October 1 after catching it from his daughter Christina, nine. 

Kenny Thomas performing on stage

Kenny Thomas performing on stage - Credit: Kenny Thomas

He was due to embark on his nationwide tour around that time but had to postpone after spending 10 days at home and two days at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Kenny said: "To people who say it is fake, I don't know what they are on about. It is real and here.

"It is like flu times 10. It is not a walk in the park."

1990's hitmaker, singer and musician Kenny Thomas who has made Norwich his home. Photo : Steve Adams

1990's hitmaker, singer and musician Kenny Thomas who has made Norwich his home. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

He also added when he came out of hospital he learnt a musician friend of his, who was a similar age, had died after testing positive for Covid.

The father of four, who struggled with high temperatures and breathlessness, said he called paramedics after his blood oxygen levels dipped and he ended up at the NNUH accident and emergency department.

"I remember lying there thinking this was going to go in one of two directions. I turn a corner or go downhill," he said.

As well as receiving oxygen, the 53-year-old, had steroids and antibiotics and praised the work of the hospital medics.

1990's hitmaker, singer and musician Kenny Thomas who has made Norwich his home. Photo : Steve Adams

1990's hitmaker, singer and musician Kenny Thomas who has made Norwich his home. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

He said he struggled to walk up the stairs  - and couldn't lift his children, which range in ages from five-11 - but also had crippling brain fog. And he feared he might suffer from long Covid.

But the soul singer, who has written a book called Baring My Soul about his musical journey, said his condition improved dramatically overnight after receiving treatment through a private clinic in London nine days after leaving hospital.

1990's hitmaker, singer and musician Kenny Thomas who has made Norwich his home. Photo : Steve Adams

1990's hitmaker, singer and musician Kenny Thomas who has made Norwich his home. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Kenny is now looking forward to picking up the tour again which starts and ends at Skegness.

He will be performing at St Andrews and Blackfriars Halls on April 17.

The musician, whose second eldest daughter, who caught Covid, was not affected despite having an inoperable brain tumour, diagnosed when Christina was four in 2017.

Christina Thomas, 5, from Old Costessey, who has terminal cancer. Her family are hoping to raise jus

Christina Thomas, pictured in 2017, age five, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour - Credit: KENNY THOMAS

He added the family were continuing to live "a day at a time" and she was currently receiving a trial drug from Germany.

Christina Thomas (left) at her first Holy Communion Day in September 2021

Christina Thomas (left) at her first Holy Communion Day in September 2021 - Credit: Kenny Thomas



Coronavirus
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Norwich News

