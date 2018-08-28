Boss of Queen Elizabeth Hospital is leaving to join Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Jon Green, who is leaving the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The boss of a troubled hospital is moving to another health trust.

Jon Green, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has accepted a “secondment post” working as part of a team based at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Staff at the QEH, which was placed in special measures in September over concerns including low staffing levels, were told by e-mail this afternoon.

It came days after a meeting of the hospital’s board heard senior managers expected the QEH to finish the financial year £34.2m over budget.

They said the cost of hiring agency nurses and doctors to plug vacancies accounted for around a third of the figure.

The e-mail, from hospital chairman Prof Steve Barnett, said: “The project will be looking at how closer integration of services can ensure financial and clinical sustainability, while at the same time bringing about service changes which improve care for our patients. I’m sure that his experience as both chief executive and chief operating officer will be very relevant and valuable to this project.

“Since Jon joined the QEH in May 2017 he has led the organisation through many challenges. Throughout his time here he has always had a keen focus on the need to transform services for the benefit of patients, staff and the wider health sector. I am particularly pleased this new role will allow him to focus on this for the benefit of our Trust and others.” Prof Barnett said Mr Green would now be taking a period of leave before taking up his new role in January.

He added: “I will make a further announcement in the coming days regarding the imminent appointment of a new CEO, however, the trust’s medical director, Dr Nick Lyons, will act as chief executive until that person joins us in early January.

“I am sure you will join me in wishing Jon well. I am continuing to try and meet with as many staff as possible over the coming weeks so should you have any questions or concerns please don’t hesitate to ask me, as I make my way round the hospital.”