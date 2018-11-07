Search

WATCH: How to use a defibrillator and carry out CPR

07 November, 2018 - 14:53
Defibrillators are very easy to use and public ones are becoming more and more available at locations across Norfolk and Waveney.

A defibrillator is an electrical device that provides a shock to the heart to stop life-threatening ventricular fibrillation. It uses an electric current to shock the heart back into working normally again.

If you come across someone who has had a cardiac arrest, it’s important to call 999 and start CPR. Then you should find out if there is a defibrillator nearby.

And if you are thinking of getting a public access defibrillator, the British Heart Foundation recommend you contact your local ambulance trust first.

