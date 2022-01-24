How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- Credit: PA
With Plan B scrapped, many of the Covid restrictions in place are changing in the coming week.
Last Wednesday [January 19] saw the prime minister announced the end of Plan B in favour of returning to Plan A.
Guidance asking people to work from home was lifted on the same day as the announcement.
From Thursday [January 27] mandatory certifications based on Covid vaccines and tests will end.
Compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops will also end on Thursday, though the government advises they still be worn in enclosed and crowded places.
Face coverings have been already been axed in classrooms, with school communal areas to follow.
The health secretary Sajid Javid said last Wednesday: "We are exploring where we can ease restrictions. We are looking to replace legal requirements for self-isolation with guidance, and there are plans to ease restrictions for visiting care homes."
The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to end when the regulations expire on March 24, if not before.
